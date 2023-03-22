Inquiry reaches new heights as MSPs look into Grangemouth's journey towards net zero carbon emissions

The Scottish Parliament’s economy and fair work committee visit to Ineos in Grangemouth was just the latest opportunity to gather evidence for its inquiry into a “Just Transition” to net zero for Grangemouth.

Members have already heard from a number of sources, including unions, community councillors and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee aims to identify if the area has the right skills in the right place to support this transition and identify the impact this change will have for people and

Members of the Scottish Parliament's economy and fair work committee get a brid's eye view of the Ineos site during their visit

their jobs both now and in the future.

The visit to Ineos, which took place on Monday afternoon, enabled the committee to hear and see first hand the progress the petrochemical giant is making on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

moving towards net zero carbon emissions.

MSP Claire Baker, committee convener, said: “It was a very worthwhile visit for us. We received a tour of the site – viewing it from a tower and being driven around it.

We had a meeting with management regarding their plans for the future to meet the zero emissions target.

"It allowed us to gain a first-hand insight into the work being done to transition the site to a Net Zero future. It was a positive visit and it will help inform the inquiry. We

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

heard from unions a couple of weeks earlier and they were quite positive about the future of the site.

“Our inquiry into a Just Transition for the Grangemouth area aims to identify what is required to support the refinery, its workers, and the wider community to all benefit

as these changes take place.

“This is a massive opportunity for investment in Grangemouth, and we want to make sure everyone can share in that success. We hope to share lessons and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

recommendations that can be of benefit to industry across Scotland from Grangemouth’s experience, including in skills development, planning, and regulatory support.”

There is currently a target for Scotland to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045.

In light of this, the committee has been exploring what planning and engagement has started for the transition to net zero, the economic and employment benefits of a

net zero transition, the skills we will need to support the transition over the next two decades, how can we measure the transition and how can we ensure whatever

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

is gleaned from the Grangemouth transition is used to help support the wider transition across Scottish industry.

A committee spokesperson said: “Industry is the second highest carbon emitting sector in Scotland after transport and the Scottish Government aims to reduce emissions by around a third by 2030 so e want to look at how we can support, incentivise and de-risk this transition in a way that benefits both companies and individuals.”

The committee is still in the process of gathering evidence and will look to publish its findings later in the year.