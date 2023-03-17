Inquiry into Grangemouth's 'Just Transition' to net zero focuses on the town's Ineos site

The committee is visiting the petrochemical giant’s site on Monday, March 20.

Members have already been gathering evidence from a number of sources, including unions, community councillors and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A committee spokesperson said: “Scotland’s economy and the skills and industries that drive economic growth both now and in the future are a key part of the

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s economy and fair work committee will be visiting Ineos to gather evidence for its inquiry into the Just Transition for the Grangemouth initiaitive

committee’s remit. There is currently a target of 2045 for Scotland to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero.

"Industry is the second highest carbon emitting sector in Scotland after transport and the Scottish Government aims to reduce emissions by around a third by 2030 so the committee has agreed to hold an inquiry into a Just Transition to net zero for the Grangemouth area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to look at how we can support, incentivise and de-risk this transition in a way that benefits both companies and individuals.”

Key areas the committee is looking to explore are what planning and engagement has started for the transition to net zero, the economic and employment benefits of a

net zero transition, the skills we will need to support the transition over the next two decades, how can we measure the transition and how can we ensure the whatever

is gleaned from the Grangemouth transition is used to help support the wider transition across Scottish industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad