Innes Kelly, from Whitecross, was last seen around 11 am on Friday, July 30 in Union Place.

The 23 year old is described as being 5ft 11 ins tall, with short brown hair.

Innes Kelly: Police launch appeal to find missing Falkirk man who was last seen in Edinburgh

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue and white top and black jeans.

If anyone has any information then please contact police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1374 of August 1.

