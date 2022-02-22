Inner Wheel: Falkirk member Christine Waddell marks 50 years of service

Now her community service has been recognised with a certificate to mark her 50 years of membership, only the second person in the Falkirk group to ever receive such an accolade.

Looking back on her years with the Inner Wheel, Christine said she had enjoyed some wonderful friendships as well as taking part in all the charity work.

She was married to the late Ken Waddell for over 60 years and it was his role in Rotary that saw her involvement with Inner Wheel.

Christine Waddell with her certificate for 50 years membership of Falkirk Inner Wheel.

Christine explained: “It was because Ken was in Rotary that I was invited to join Inner Wheel which in those days was for the wives of Rotarians. I was only 33 at the time so was one of the youngest there and I certainly didn’t think that I would still be a member 50 years later.

"The day I joined there were eight other new members.

“During that time we raised a lot of money for local charities, as well as international causes such as Water Aid. We’ve always tried to provide support when people are struggling at home and abroad.”

She said becoming president in 1991 was the most memorable moment, although during her 50 years she has held a variety of offices, but always managed to avoid becoming secretary.

"I’ve made some wonderful friends over they years,” she added, “and I’ve also enjoyed meeting people from other clubs and the many interesting people who come along to our meetings. Sadly many of them are no longer here.”

For much of Christine’s membership Falkirk Inner Wheel held its regular meetings in the Park Hotel but now they meet across the road in Arnotdale on the second Thursday in the month at 2.30pm.

It was there that current president Liz Daly presented Christine with her certificate.

The Association of Inner Wheel Clubs in Great Britain and Ireland will celebrate its anniversary in 2024 – and Christine is looking forward to being involved in any special events planned.

