Initiative improves and breathes new life into woodlands in Falkirk's Lower Braes

From left, Nicola Duenas (Green Action Trust), Councillor Bryan Deakin, Councillor Paul Garner, Danny Thallon (Falkirk Council) at Westquarter Glen, one of the sites to benefit from the Lower Braes Urban Woodlands Project. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The Lower Braes Urban Woodlands Project got underway in 2021 aiming to enhance the resilience, amenity and conservation value of woodlands in the area with a significant £500k investment over three phases.

The project is being delivered by Falkirk Council in partnership with the Green Action Trust to deliver a range of activities including over four hectares of new tree planting, removal of invasive species, path upgrades and improvements to safety and accessibility for local communities.

The first two phases of works are now complete at seven sites.

In Polmont Park there has been the removal of invasive species and dying ash trees; planting of new native trees; the creation of new paths to improve access and installation of welcome signs and new seating.

In Gray Buchanan Park work has been done to remove and reduce the height of dangerous trees; plant new native woodland; create new pathway links; resurface existing woodland paths and install new welcome and interpretation signage.

Completed works in Westquarter Glen include tree thinning; removal of dangerous trees and old tree shelters; improvement of paths and steps to the burn; replacement of damaged fencing and new welcome and interpretation signage.

Invasive, non-native rhododendron shrubs have been removed in Westquarter South and vegetation pruned back from the paths.

While at Redding Bing there has been planting of new native woodland; the creation of new paths on existing narrow, informal routes; path resurfacing and new directional signage.

In Laurieston Public Park new native woodland has been planted. Gilston Crescent greenspaces have seen planting of new native woodland; path resurfacing and vegetation clearance.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said the project is “a testament to the commitment” of the council and the Green Action Trust to “preserve and enhance” the area’s native woodlands.

He said: “Woodlands are an essential part of our natural heritage offering recreational opportunities, enhancing biodiversity and contribute to the wellbeing of our communities. This project represents a significant investment in our local environment ensuring our woodlands are not only preserved for future generations but also made more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: “Ongoing management and expansion of Council owned woodlands is an essential part of the Council’s journey to net zero. This project has created four hectares of new woodland which will help to sequester carbon dioxide as well as providing new habitat for wildlife.”

Emilie Wadsworth, Green Action Trust’s operations director, added: “We have been working in partnership with Falkirk Council to deliver their greenspace and woodland strategies for many years. Seeing these plans through to deliver real improvements on the ground is especially rewarding, for example at sites like Redding Bing, where now people can walk along a new path, straight from their homes and the playpark, into the outdoors and connect with other off-road routes through Polmont. It’s great to see Falkirk Council’s ongoing commitment to improving their greenspaces for the benefit of communities, as well as to improving biodiversity and climate resilience.”