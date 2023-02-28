Ineos will literally be letting off some steam in Grangemouth this evening
Work being carried out at the massive Grangemouth site owned and operated by etrochemical giant Ineos will mean short spells of “steam venting” will take place over a period of 12 hours today.
An Ineo spokesperson said: “From later this afternoon and into the evening our teams at the Ineos Grangemouth site will be recommissioning a piece of plant following planned routine maintenance.
"We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community short spells of steam venting will take place over a 12-hour period while we are completing the work and these may be audible outside of the site boundary.
"We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Last week the company warned the commuinty about an 18-hour period of steam venting taking place following similar work being carried out at the plant.