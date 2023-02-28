News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ineos will literally be letting off some steam in Grangemouth this evening

Work being carried out at the massive Grangemouth site owned and operated by etrochemical giant Ineos will mean short spells of “steam venting” will take place over a period of 12 hours today.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:11pm

An Ineo spokesperson said: “From later this afternoon and into the evening our teams at the Ineos Grangemouth site will be recommissioning a piece of plant following planned routine maintenance.

"We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community short spells of steam venting will take place over a 12-hour period while we are completing the work and these may be audible outside of the site boundary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Ineos will be venting steam this evening
Ineos will be venting steam this evening
Ineos will be venting steam this evening
Most Popular

Last week the company warned the commuinty about an 18-hour period of steam venting taking place following similar work being carried out at the plant.

IneosWorkGrangemouth