Ineos update on work which may be noisy at Grangemouth plant
Their teams will be carrying out the work on Thursday and, as part of this process, steam will be released for up to a four hour period.
The petrochemical company has said it will do all it can to keep the noise to a minimum.
In a statement on social media, the company said: “Our teams will be undertaking a piece of regular routine maintenance work on the Grangemouth site from tomorrow morning, April 18.
"We do make every effort to minimise associated noise, however, there is always the potential for it to be audible close to the external perimeter of the site.
“In this respect we will continue to advise our local community each time we undertake this activity.”
