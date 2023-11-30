Ineos: Testing of new alarm system at Grangemouth site
It will take place on Friday, December 1 between 11am and 12.30pm when they test a new system.
The Grangemouth site carries out regular onsite weekly alarm system testing as part of its emergency response preparedness.
These take place on Mondays at 11.45am for the north side of the site and on Fridays at 11.45am for the south side of the site.
A company spokesperson said: “To ensure that the warning system can be heard by all those working here, the alarms may also be audible outwith the site boundary.”
They added that, as with the weekly testing, there is no requirement for members of the public to respond should they hear the new system being tested on Friday.