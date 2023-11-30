News you can trust since 1845
Ineos: Testing of new alarm system at Grangemouth site

Ineos has announced it will be carrying out an additional test of its onsite alarm system.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
It will take place on Friday, December 1 between 11am and 12.30pm when they test a new system.

The Grangemouth site carries out regular onsite weekly alarm system testing as part of its emergency response preparedness.

These take place on Mondays at 11.45am for the north side of the site and on Fridays at 11.45am for the south side of the site.

Ineos carries out regular tests of its early warning system. Pic: Michael GillenIneos carries out regular tests of its early warning system. Pic: Michael Gillen
Ineos carries out regular tests of its early warning system. Pic: Michael Gillen

A company spokesperson said: “To ensure that the warning system can be heard by all those working here, the alarms may also be audible outwith the site boundary.”

They added that, as with the weekly testing, there is no requirement for members of the public to respond should they hear the new system being tested on Friday.

