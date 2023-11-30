Ineos has announced it will be carrying out an additional test of its onsite alarm system.

It will take place on Friday, December 1 between 11am and 12.30pm when they test a new system.

The Grangemouth site carries out regular onsite weekly alarm system testing as part of its emergency response preparedness.

These take place on Mondays at 11.45am for the north side of the site and on Fridays at 11.45am for the south side of the site.

Ineos carries out regular tests of its early warning system. Pic: Michael Gillen

A company spokesperson said: “To ensure that the warning system can be heard by all those working here, the alarms may also be audible outwith the site boundary.”