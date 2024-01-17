News you can trust since 1845
Ineos reveal work at Grangemouth site may cause noise

Residents in Grangemouth may hear noise coming from the Ineos site tomorrow but there is no need to be alarmed.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:39 GMT
The petrochemical company has said its teams are preparing to undertake a piece of routine works on the south side of the site whcih could cause the noise.

In a social media post, Ineos stated: “Whilst we are completing this work short spells of steam venting will take place. This has the potential to be audible out with the site boundary and we are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community.”

The steam venting will begin tomorrow morning (Thursday), January 18, and the company has said it may continue throughout the day.

Their post added: “We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

