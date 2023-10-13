News you can trust since 1845
Ineos looking for Falkirk Council to green light Grangemouth security facility

Petrochemical giant Ineos wants the local authority to state its plans for a security centre in the heart of its Grangemouth operation is lawful and above board.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
The company lodged an application for a certificate of lawful used with Falkirk Council on Friday, October 6 regarding plans to construct a security centre, two security gatehouses, security fencing and five pipe bridges in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

Four years ago the Scottish Government gave Ineos the go ahead to construct the security facilities after Falkirk Council refused to grant permission.

