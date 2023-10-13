Ineos looking for Falkirk Council to green light Grangemouth security facility
Petrochemical giant Ineos wants the local authority to state its plans for a security centre in the heart of its Grangemouth operation is lawful and above board.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company lodged an application for a certificate of lawful used with Falkirk Council on Friday, October 6 regarding plans to construct a security centre, two security gatehouses, security fencing and five pipe bridges in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.
Four years ago the Scottish Government gave Ineos the go ahead to construct the security facilities after Falkirk Council refused to grant permission.