Ineos: Grangemouth petrochemical giant announces update on planned alarm test

Petrochemical giant Ineos has issued an update on a planned alarm testing at its Grangemouth site tomorrow (Friday).
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Earlier this week the company had said that it would be testing a new alarm system on October 27 between 11.15am and 12.15pm.

This was in addition to its regular weekly testing on Mondays at 11.45am for the north side of the site and on Fridays at 11.45am for the south side.

However, today it revealed that the supplier is unable to attend the Grangemouth site on Friday, to undertake the additional testing of the new alarm system and they have cancelled the planned test.

Ineos has announced a changed to the planned alarm test at its Grangemouth site. Pic: Getty ImagesIneos has announced a changed to the planned alarm test at its Grangemouth site. Pic: Getty Images
The alarms would be used on occasions when the company requires those working on its site to muster at various points around the site.

To ensure that the warning system can be heard by all those working here, the alarms may also be audible outwith the site boundary.

