Ineos Grangemouth: Here's why you may here a siren today
Ineos has issued a statement about work being carried out in Grangemouth today.
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:44 am
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:53 am
The petrochemical giant said it regularly tests its response plans with an exercise taking place this afternoon.
It added that an on-site siren would be sounded and it may be audible elsewhere in the area.
However, they said there was no need for the public to have any concerns.
A social media post from Ineos said: “We regularly test the robustness of our response plans.
"This afternoon (15th) there will be an exercise during which an on-site siren will be sounded.
"This may be audible outside of the site. There is no requirement for any action by members of the public on hearing.”