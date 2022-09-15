News you can trust since 1845
Ineos Grangemouth: Here's why you may here a siren today

Ineos has issued a statement about work being carried out in Grangemouth today.

By Jill Buchanan
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:44 am
The petrochemical giant said it regularly tests its response plans with an exercise taking place this afternoon.

It added that an on-site siren would be sounded and it may be audible elsewhere in the area.

However, they said there was no need for the public to have any concerns.

Ineos said people ih Grangemouth may hear an alarm sound today

A social media post from Ineos said: “We regularly test the robustness of our response plans.

"This afternoon (15th) there will be an exercise during which an on-site siren will be sounded.

"This may be audible outside of the site. There is no requirement for any action by members of the public on hearing.”

