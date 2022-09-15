Ineos Grangemouth: Here's why you may here a siren today

The petrochemical giant said it regularly tests its response plans with an exercise taking place this afternoon.

It added that an on-site siren would be sounded and it may be audible elsewhere in the area.

However, they said there was no need for the public to have any concerns.

Ineos said people ih Grangemouth may hear an alarm sound today

A social media post from Ineos said: “We regularly test the robustness of our response plans.

"This afternoon (15th) there will be an exercise during which an on-site siren will be sounded.