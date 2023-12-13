Ineos Grangemouth apologise in advance over any noise as plant recommissioned
The recommissioning of the plant follows routine maintenance being carried out on the south side of the site.
In a social media post, Ineos stated: “Our teams are preparing to recommission a piece of plant on the south side of the site following a period of routine maintenance.
"Whilst we are completing this work short spells of steam venting will take place.
"This has the potential to be audible outwith the site boundary and we are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community .”
The work begins this morning and may continue throughout the day.
The company added: “We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”