Ineos Grangemouth apologise in advance over any noise as plant recommissioned

Work at the Ineos site in Grangemouth taking place today (Wednesday) may lead to some noise being heard, bosses have warned.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recommissioning of the plant follows routine maintenance being carried out on the south side of the site.

In a social media post, Ineos stated: “Our teams are preparing to recommission a piece of plant on the south side of the site following a period of routine maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whilst we are completing this work short spells of steam venting will take place.

Ineos has said the recommissioning work may lead to some noise. Pic: Michael Gillen

"This has the potential to be audible outwith the site boundary and we are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community .”

The work begins this morning and may continue throughout the day.