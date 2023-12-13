Ineos Grangemouth apologise in advance over any noise as plant recommissioned

News you can trust since 1845
Work at the Ineos site in Grangemouth taking place today (Wednesday) may lead to some noise being heard, bosses have warned.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
The recommissioning of the plant follows routine maintenance being carried out on the south side of the site.

In a social media post, Ineos stated: “Our teams are preparing to recommission a piece of plant on the south side of the site following a period of routine maintenance.

"Whilst we are completing this work short spells of steam venting will take place.

Ineos has said the recommissioning work may lead to some noise. Pic: Michael GillenIneos has said the recommissioning work may lead to some noise. Pic: Michael Gillen
"This has the potential to be audible outwith the site boundary and we are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community .”

The work begins this morning and may continue throughout the day.

The company added: “We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with this activity and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

