It began last night and was due to end today but today they said there would be some additional work and the noise may last all weekend.

In a post on social media the company initially said: “Whilst we are completing this work short spells of steam venting will take place. This has the potential to be audible outwith the site boundary and we are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community.

Sign up

In today’s update, the company stated: “”We are undertaking some additional work at the Grangemouth site, which will result in steam venting from this evening until Sunday 18th.”