Ineos has given an update on work at its Grangemouth plant.

The petrochemical company has been carrying out planned maintenance and is now recommissioning part of the plant which they warned could lead to noise coming from the site.

In a social media post, the company stated: “Following the success of yesterday’s work, from lunchtime today (Friday, November 3) our teams are recommissioning a piece of plant on the south side of the site. We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community that short spells of steam venting will take place whilst we are completing the work. This has the potential to be heard outwith the site boundary.

"Separately, we are planning to bring another piece of equipment back into service towards the end of the weekend. Again, this may result in some additional steam venting. We are advising our local community in case this is audible outwith the confines of the site.