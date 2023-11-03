News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Ineos give update on work taking place at Grangemouth site

Ineos has given an update on work at its Grangemouth plant.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 18:58 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 18:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The petrochemical company has been carrying out planned maintenance and is now recommissioning part of the plant which they warned could lead to noise coming from the site.

In a social media post, the company stated: “Following the success of yesterday’s work, from lunchtime today (Friday, November 3) our teams are recommissioning a piece of plant on the south side of the site. We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community that short spells of steam venting will take place whilst we are completing the work. This has the potential to be heard outwith the site boundary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Separately, we are planning to bring another piece of equipment back into service towards the end of the weekend. Again, this may result in some additional steam venting. We are advising our local community in case this is audible outwith the confines of the site.

“We will make every effort to reduce the sound associated with these activities and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Related topics:IneosGrangemouth