Protesters from This Is Rigged allegedly locked themselves onto it, stopping traffic in both directions. Police confirmed they have been charged with public order and breach of the peace offences. It comes after several days of action at the plant during which more than 30 arrests have been made.

Wendy Middleton, Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable confirmed the arrests in a statement. She said: "A further four people have been arrested and charged with offences under section 68 of the Public Order Act and breach of the peace at the INEOS site in Grangemouth.

