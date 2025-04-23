Industrial future in spotlight as Falkirk hosts offshore energy debate

The debate on offshore energy will take place at Forth Valley College's Falkirk campus next week. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Offshore energy is the topic of a live debate to be hosted by political journalist Bernard Ponsonby at Forth Valley College next week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event ‘Our Industrial Future: You Decide’ is part of a UK wide public engagement series organised by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and will take place at Forth Valley College on Thursday, May 1.

The live debate comes at a critical time for the local area as Grangemouth faces pivotal decisions on industrial investment and decarbonisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outcomes of these decisions will have a lasting impact on local employment, energy supply and the speed of Scotland’s transition to net zero.

OEUK’s live debates aim to bring together voices from both industry and the local community at a defining moment for the national economy.

Bernard Ponsonby, former political editor at STV who will moderate the debate, said: “Falkirk is at the centre of Scotland’s energy and industrial story. This debate arrives at a defining moment for communities that have powered the country for decades. We need a serious, open conversation about what the energy transition means in practice – for jobs, investment and the communities who stand to gain or lose the most.”

David Whitehouse, OEUK chief executive, added: “We’re hosting these events to open up the conversation about energy. Whether you work in the offshore energy sector or not, we are all impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These debates are a chance for everyone to have their say on what the UK’s energy future should look like.”

The debate is free to attend and open to all. Registration is now live via a ballot system, designed to ensure a diverse mix of voices and perspectives are represented.