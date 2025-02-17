Incredible work of hospices including Falkirk district's Strathcarron Hospice highlighted in national campaign

A nationwide campaign has been launched to help raise the profile of hospices and the incredible work they do across their local communities.

The "This is Hospice Care” campaign is a first for the hospice sector in the UK with a collaboration between 143 hospices across Scotland England and Wales – including the local Strathcarron Hospice.

As a registered charity, Strathcarron Hospice in Fankerton relies heavily on donations to keep the doors open and the national campaign, which includes TV advertising, aims to shine a light on the essential role hospices play for individuals and their families living with life limiting conditions and to protect hospice care for future generations.

Gifts in wills are crucial to the survival and growth of hospices around the country, and that’s why Strathcarron is asking its incredible supporters and community to consider leaving a gift to their local hospice.

The local hospice needs to raise over £16,637 a day to operate with this figure continuing to rise as costs increase.

All of the money the hospice receives in donations goes towards providing the vital services which are free to those who use them locally.

With only one third of Strathcarron Hospice funded by the Government, the charity is incredibly grateful to the generous supporters who make up the significant shortfall.

Mags McCarthy, CEO of Strathcarron Hospice, said: “Over ten per cent of Strathcarron Hospice’s annual income comes from Gifts in Wills. This helps us pay for person-centred nursing care, equipment, care in the hospice, care in people’s homes. Gifts in wills help us keep our services free for people across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

“But, just as this incredible support wouldn't exist without hospices across the UK, hospice care wouldn't exist without you. Strathcarron relies heavily on charitable donations to keep our doors open. With rising costs and growing demand for hospice services, these gifts are now more important to us than ever. That's why we've come together to shine a light on the essential role hospices play in our communities and protect our future”.

By making a will and considering leaving a gift to your local hospice, you can help Strathcarron continue to provide vital care, ensuring that everyone has the support they need for generations to come.

Strathcarron Hospice is felt by many to be the very heart of communities, offering compassionate care and support when they need it most. For many, a hospice will touch lives, whether for your life, a loved one, or a friend, providing comfort, dignity, and expert care through life's most challenging times.

A gift in your will can help make sure Strathcarron can continue to offer compassionate, free care to hundreds of thousands of people and their families each year, now and in the future.

To find out more visit www.strathcarronhospice.net.