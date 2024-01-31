Increase in ScotRail staff with bodycams to combat anti-social behaviour at Falkirk stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The train operator will roll out more than 1000 new body cameras by the end of January, replacing its existing suite of 350 body cameras, while increasing the number

of units available to frontline staff.

The introduction of the new devices is part of a £1.6 million investment to tackle anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s Railway.

ScotRail has increased the number of body worn cameras - or bodycams - available to frontline staff (Picture: Submitted)

ScotRail first introduced body worn cameras in 2017, following a successful trial. During the trial, the train operator found that customers positively changed their

behaviour when they were informed that they were being recorded.

Since then, body cameras have proven to be invaluable in providing evidence on incidents, such as assaults on staff, with successful prosecutions resulting from their use.

Other initiatives include increasing the number of frontline staff, particularly on late night trains on key routes, and the recent expansion of the train operator’s Travel

Safe Team.

ScotRail’s Travel Safe Team was initially introduced in October 2021, before expanding in autumn 2022, working closely with British Transport Police (BTP) to support

customers and colleagues in the promotion of a safe railway environment, both on train and in stations.

The team was designed to be a reactive resource with the ability to quickly focus on emerging hot spots. They actively engage and educate individuals and groups on

the impact of unsafe behaviours when on or around the railway.

David Lister, ScotRail safety director, said: “ScotRail is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s Railway. Body worn cameras play an important role in

deterring criminal behaviour and supporting potential prosecutions. By increasing the number of units available to our people, it means that anyone who wants to use a

body camera has the option to do so.

“Safety is our top priority, and together with our Travel Safe Team, these cameras play a crucial role in ensuring a secure work environment for our customers and colleagues.”

