Income maximisation: Falkirk Council executive looks at ways to help residents tackle poverty

The meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, April 11 has a packed agenda, but top of the order of business is the item on Tacking Poverty in Falkirk – Income Maximisation Strategy.

The local plans to cope with the cost of living crisis have been drawn up following engagement with council services, partner organisations and community groups.

According to the report the council’s proposed actions over the next two years will focus on developing simple, easy to use tools and resources empowering

Falkirk Council's executive will discuss the strategies at next week's meeting

households to check their own eligibility for benefits and in-kind support.

It will also improve knowledge of those who work directly with households and communities and use data effectively to allow the council to proactively focus support for

households most in need.

The strategy comes at a time when data – compiled by Scottish finacial experts Carrington Dean – shows the average level of unsecured debt in Falkirk in 2022 stood

at £15,395, which is below the national average for Scotland of £16,133.

The statistics show the Shetland Islands were found to have the highest levels of personal debts, with average debts standing at £24,180.

Members of the excutive will also be looking at local transport and active travel strategies, with many changes taking place since Falkirk Council published its current

Local Transport Strategy in 2014.