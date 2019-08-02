Inclusive play at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park is Allana’s target

Seeing a Carrongrange pupil experience the joy of using a specially adapted swing for the very first time has inspired Allana Hughes to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

On Sunday, she’ll spend more than seven hours in the saddle to help raise funds for specialist play equipment for Grangemouth’s Zetland Park, so that the joy of being able to play in the park won’t be a one-off for local disabled children.

Allana’s 100-mile Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 bike ride will help raise £20,000 for the Zetland Park Inclusive Play project, which aims to create a play zone in the Grangemouth park where all able and disabled children can play together.

Allana is project manager of Zetland Park’s regeneration project – but she’s doing this cycle ride in her own time because she’s been so inspired by the benefits she’s seen for herself that inclusive play brings.

Seeing the Carrongrange pupil enjoy a swing for the first time at an inclusive play park in Dunfermline had a profound impact that left Alanna close to tears, she admits.

She said: “The boy had never had the opportunity to experience the unique sensation of going on a swing because of the lack of local facilities.

“It made me passionate that every child, no matter their ability or disability, should have the chance to play together in the new area we are creating in Zetland Park.”

Currently 40 per cent of the funding required to purchase the first piece of kit – a £5,500 accessible roundabout – has been raised.

Working in partnership with Friends of Zetland Park and Play As One Scotland, Falkirk Council is exploring various funding routes to raise the full total.

While the sponsorship total has gradually climbed up, she is grateful for all contributions.

“One hundred miles is a long way and it would be nice to feel it’s worthwhile!” she said.

To find out more, visit Allana’s sponsorship page at https://www.greenspacescotland.org.uk/appeal/cycle-for-zetland?fbclid=IwAR1kQHCdCEs8AAv9sahwaqs8Ru9ihCCDqPhouhq4uPZCAW3oQE7T5Rp4lWs