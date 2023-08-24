Hosted by comedian Des Clarke, the black-tie event will be held on Thursday, October 26, when the hotel partners with Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce for its first hospice fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the vital care undertaken at Strathcarron.

Guests will arrive from 7pm to be greeted by a piper with drinks and canapes served, before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine, and fundraising activities including a grand auction and raffle.

Entertainment will also be provided by an Elton John tribute act, while hospice staff will l take to the stage to let guests know why the funds raised are so vital to their organisation.

The event will take place at the at the Inchyra Hotel & Spa in October. Pic: Michael Gillen

Strathcarron Hospice provides specialist palliative care throughout the Forth Valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld, and supports people and their families throughout the palliative care process, ensuring that they can live a fulfilling life for as long as possible.

The hospice cares for 327 patients with complex needs in their inpatient unit and provides specialist care and support to over 1300 people living with a life-limiting illness.

Brett Ingle, general manager at Inchrya Hotel & Spa, said: “Strathcarron Hospice is a charity close to the hearts of many of our team and guests, and we are proud to be hosting what is set to be a fantastic black-tie dinner which will raise a great sum for the charity.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests and our entertainers for what is set to be a memorable night, and the first of many in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.”

Lynn Harris, president and chief executive of Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce, said: “Like the Inchyra, we are also delighted to be supporting Strathcarron Hospice, a charity which is very close to all our hearts. We had no hesitation in teaming up with Forth Valley Chamber member Inchyra Hotel & Spa for the inaugural black-tie fundraising dinner which we know will be a memorable evening for all whilst raising lots of money for such a worthwhile cause.”

Jackie Johnston, Strathcarron Hospice fundraising manager, said: "I am delighted the event team at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa has chosen to support our work by hosting what promises to be a wonderful evening. Many individual people are having difficulty with supporting charities financially, as they once did, so I can't stress enough how important events such as these are crucial to our funding.

“I can assure we treat every donation with the respect it deserves and monies raised will be used to directly support and care for people living with, and dying from, terminal illness, whilst supporting their loved ones. We pride ourselves with providing the highest level of specialist care and this event will help us to continue with this."

The event is priced at £950 per table of ten, or £1250 per fundraising table of ten, which includes £30 towards the raffle and an additional £10 towards fundraising games. Individual tickets are also available at £95 per person.