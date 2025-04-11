Inchyra Hotel offering free pet stays and special treats during Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pet lovers often don’t want to leave their pooches behind when they go on holiday and thanks to a new deal they can staff for free in a favourite Falkirk area hotel.

The Macdonald Inchyra Hotel is offering free stays for dogs this spring.

To mark today’s National Pet Day (Friday), all guests booking and staying at 18 hotels across the group between April 11– May 31 inclusive can enjoy up to three complimentary nights for their dog as part of their reservation.

Each dog-friendly escape includes a range of perks for four-legged friends to enjoy, including specially designed canine menus featuring treats, bespoke beds, welcome letters for pets, fresh water stations, and dog biscuits in rooms.

Dogs can live it up in luxury at the Inchyra. Pic: Contributed

And with many four- and five-star Macdonald Hotels & Resorts destinations set in tranquil private grounds, owners have plenty of options when booking an adventure with their furry friend this spring – with scenic walks to enjoy right on the doorstep, and beautiful locations to visit close by.

Andrew Boe, regional general manager at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Dogs are just as much a part of the family as everyone else, so it’s only right that they get to enjoy some of the best destinations Britain has to offer.

“We take great pride in making sure that both canine guests and their owners have a first-class experience during their stay with us, and our dog-friendly escapes make it easier than ever before for four-legged friends to be part of the fun this spring.”

To book a dog-friendly escape, register free to become a Macdonald Preferred member, claim the reward from the online portal, follow the booking link then contact your chosen hotel via phone or email to inform them of your pet’s stay in advance, quoting code PETPRE.

Doesn't Hamish look like a cool guest at the Inchyra?

