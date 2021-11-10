Inchyra hosts Christmas market to support Maggie's Forth Valley

Lisa Brown, the spa manager at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa in Polmont, came up with the idea for a Christmas Market which takes place on Friday, November 19 from 7pm-9.30pm in the hotel.

Around 30 stalls will be in the hotel’s function suite offering everything from clothes to cakes, jewellery to candles.

Tickets are currently available through Eventbrite.

Lisa Brown, spa manager at the Macdonald Inchyra, and Cristina Pouso, Maggie's Forth Valley fundraising manager

Priced at £5, they include a glass of prosecco and canapes.

Proceeds will go to the Maggie’s Forth Valley centre in Larbert which provides support for cancer sufferers and their families.

Lisa said: “We hope lots of people will come along and help us raise lots of money for this very worthy cause.