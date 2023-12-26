In pictures: Zero to Hero's Santa Dash round Falkirk's Callendar Park

Members of a local running group blew away the festive cobwebs this morning by taking part in a 5k run round Callendar Park.

Most of those taking part also dressed up in Santa outfits and other Christmas characters.

Their early morning run certainly caught the attention of some tourists who were already in the popular Falkirk park.

One of the organisers was John Buchanan who said: “Zero to Hero is a running group who meet twice a week at Callendar Park and organise our own events to raise money for local charities.

"This week we’ve handed over money to both the local food back and Falkirk Salvation Army.”

1 . Santa Dash Zero to Hero running group members preparing for their Boxing Day 5k Santa Dash. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Santa Dash Elf and safety means runners need to warm up. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Santa Dash Getting ready for the off. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales