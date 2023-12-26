News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Zero to Hero's Santa Dash round Falkirk's Callendar Park

Members of a local running group blew away the festive cobwebs this morning by taking part in a 5k run round Callendar Park.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 16:01 GMT

Most of those taking part also dressed up in Santa outfits and other Christmas characters.

Their early morning run certainly caught the attention of some tourists who were already in the popular Falkirk park.

One of the organisers was John Buchanan who said: “Zero to Hero is a running group who meet twice a week at Callendar Park and organise our own events to raise money for local charities.

"This week we’ve handed over money to both the local food back and Falkirk Salvation Army.”

Zero to Hero running group members preparing for their Boxing Day 5k Santa Dash.

Santa Dash

Zero to Hero running group members preparing for their Boxing Day 5k Santa Dash.

Elf and safety means runners need to warm up.

Santa Dash

Elf and safety means runners need to warm up.

And they're off.

Santa Dash

And they're off.

Getting ready for the off.

Santa Dash

Getting ready for the off.

