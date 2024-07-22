In pictures: Youngsters have fun at multi sports camps across Falkirk district

These youngsters took part in the multi sports camp held in St Mungo’s High last week, but the activities are also on offer at Grangemouth Sports Complex and Bo’ness Academy.
Led by Active Schools’ experienced coaches and leaders, the children will get a taste of activities such as basketball, football, tennis, gymnastics and games.
The camps are suitable for those who have just completed P1 right up to P7.
For more details check out the website
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.