In pictures: Youngsters have fun at multi sports camps across Falkirk district

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Keeping youngsters entertained by playing sports and being active is a summer active on offer across the district.

These youngsters took part in the multi sports camp held in St Mungo’s High last week, but the activities are also on offer at Grangemouth Sports Complex and Bo’ness Academy.

Led by Active Schools’ experienced coaches and leaders, the children will get a taste of activities such as basketball, football, tennis, gymnastics and games.

The camps are suitable for those who have just completed P1 right up to P7.

For more details check out the website

A budding tennis star of the future perhaps.

1. Multi Sports Camp

A budding tennis star of the future perhaps. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
All smiles as the ball is hit.

2. Multi Sports Camp

All smiles as the ball is hit. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Concentration as this youngsters gets in some racquet practice.

3. Multi Sports Camp

Concentration as this youngsters gets in some racquet practice. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Gymnastics skills to the fore.

4. Multi Sports Camp

Gymnastics skills to the fore. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersFalkirkSchools
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice