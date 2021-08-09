In pictures: Youngsters get active with summer gymnastics in Falkirk

As the school holidays hurtle to an end, photographer Michael Gillen has captured a group of children enjoying themselves at Carron Gymnastics Centre, in Carronlea Drive, Carron.
The amazing training facility is suitable for recreational and club gymnasts and the summer sessions include the foam pit, sprung floor and rotations around a full range of gymnastic equipment.
1. Summer gymnastics fun
These wee judges look like they are suitably impressed by the skills on display at the Carron Gymnastics Centre
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Summer gymnastics fun
There is plenty of equipment to get in a spin over at the Carron Gymnastics Centre
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Summer gymnastics fun
The gymnastics camp is just one of the many summer activities for children organised by Falkirk Community Trust
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Summer gymnastics fun
Children enjoy some tumbling fun under the watchful gaze of gymnastic experts
Photo: Michael Gillen