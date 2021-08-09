Youngsters enjoy Falkirk Communty Trust's summer activities at the Carron Gymnastics Centre

In pictures: Youngsters get active with summer gymnastics in Falkirk

Falkirk Community Trust is doing its bit to ensure youngsters stay active and occupied over the summer break with a myriad of activities.

By James Trimble
Monday, 9th August 2021, 4:57 pm

As the school holidays hurtle to an end, photographer Michael Gillen has captured a group of children enjoying themselves at Carron Gymnastics Centre, in Carronlea Drive, Carron.

The amazing training facility is suitable for recreational and club gymnasts and the summer sessions include the foam pit, sprung floor and rotations around a full range of gymnastic equipment.

1. Summer gymnastics fun

These wee judges look like they are suitably impressed by the skills on display at the Carron Gymnastics Centre

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Summer gymnastics fun

There is plenty of equipment to get in a spin over at the Carron Gymnastics Centre

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Summer gymnastics fun

The gymnastics camp is just one of the many summer activities for children organised by Falkirk Community Trust

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Summer gymnastics fun

Children enjoy some tumbling fun under the watchful gaze of gymnastic experts

Photo: Michael Gillen

