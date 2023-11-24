News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The talented cast of Goldilocks and the FOUR BearsThe talented cast of Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears
The talented cast of Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears

In Pictures: Young Portonians deliver songs, shocks and pure Goldilocks at Grangemouth Town Hall

Talented youngsters took a sprinkle of ingredients from the well-known fairytale Goldilocks and the Three Bears and then added a circus, a human cannonball, an inflatable koala and you can see them in action in these photographs.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT

Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears is still running at Grangemouth Town Hall, with two performances on Saturday.

If you haven’t seen it yet, book your tickets quickly because you won’t want to miss this show.

For those lucky enough to have witnessed this brave new dawn for the Young Portonian Theatre Company – and the finest collection of young singers this long established panto provider has ever assembled in one production – then hopefully these great photographs by Michael Gillen will allow them to recall a great night.

Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears is certainly an all singing, all dancing production

1. Young Portonians present Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears

Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears is certainly an all singing, all dancing production Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The star of the show was Josh Fyvie as the formidable Maw Barnaby

2. Young Portonians present Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears

The star of the show was Josh Fyvie as the formidable Maw Barnaby Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Bear family, Daddy (Riley Goldie), Mummy (Anna Graham) and Baby (Kiki Newton)

3. Young Portonians present Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears

The Bear family, Daddy (Riley Goldie), Mummy (Anna Graham) and Baby (Kiki Newton) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Singing sensation Aimee Malloy gives a great performance as Goldilocks

4. Young Portonians present Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears

Singing sensation Aimee Malloy gives a great performance as Goldilocks Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page