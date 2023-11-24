In Pictures: Young Portonians deliver songs, shocks and pure Goldilocks at Grangemouth Town Hall

Goldilocks and the FOUR Bears is still running at Grangemouth Town Hall, with two performances on Saturday.

If you haven’t seen it yet, book your tickets quickly because you won’t want to miss this show.

For those lucky enough to have witnessed this brave new dawn for the Young Portonian Theatre Company – and the finest collection of young singers this long established panto provider has ever assembled in one production – then hopefully these great photographs by Michael Gillen will allow them to recall a great night.