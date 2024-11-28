Rancid (Hollie McGuire) takes ownership of Buttermilk (Mollie Campbell and Molly Gallagher)Rancid (Hollie McGuire) takes ownership of Buttermilk (Mollie Campbell and Molly Gallagher)
Rancid (Hollie McGuire) takes ownership of Buttermilk (Mollie Campbell and Molly Gallagher)

In Pictures: Young Portonian panto scales new heights in Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:24 BST
This year’s Young Portonian pantomime is off to a flying start after a fantastic, fun filled opening night of song and dance.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be running each night – with an afternoon show at the weekend – at Grangemouth Town Hall until Saturday, November 30, and – as you can see from Scott Louden’s great pictures – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Visit the Young Portonian Facebook page for more information.

Jack (Darragh Lees) trains up to face the giant

1. Young Portonians Pantomime - Jack in the Beanstalk 2024

Jack (Darragh Lees) trains up to face the giant Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Villagers help Jack train up to face the giant with a lively dance routine

2. Young Portonians Pantomime - Jack in the Beanstalk 2024

Villagers help Jack train up to face the giant with a lively dance routine Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Jack and the Beanstalk is packed with songs and dancing throughout

3. Young Portonians Pantomime - Jack in the Beanstalk 2024

Jack and the Beanstalk is packed with songs and dancing throughout Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Jack learns to wield a blade under the watchful gaze of Humphrey (Anna Seal)

4. Young Portonians Pantomime - Jack in the Beanstalk 2024

Jack learns to wield a blade under the watchful gaze of Humphrey (Anna Seal) Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GrangemouthBeanstalkFacebook
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice