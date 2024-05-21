In pictures: Young artists Freedom to ... exhibition at D2 Creative in Larbert

The exhibition of artwork was all created by young artists, aged 11-17 years, who attend classes at D2 The Creative Centre at Lochlands Industrial Estate.

Entitled Freedom to …, it gave the youngsters a chance to express themselves and display their imaginative thinking.

Although D2 has regularly put on exhibitions of work by artists who use the studios and attend the many classes, this was the first time that they had held an event which only featured the younger artists.

D2 The Creative Centre is a multi-purpose arts centre which has a large teaching studio, an exhibition space and 14 artists studios.

A wide variety of classes run throughout the week offering classes for adults, young artists and children. D2 welcomes and values the individual and encourages the development of ambitions.

