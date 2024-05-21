In pictures: Young artists Freedom to ... exhibition at D2 Creative in Larbert

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st May 2024, 08:59 BST
Young artists from across the district had the experience of seeing their work hanging in a gallery earlier this month.

The exhibition of artwork was all created by young artists, aged 11-17 years, who attend classes at D2 The Creative Centre at Lochlands Industrial Estate.

Entitled Freedom to …, it gave the youngsters a chance to express themselves and display their imaginative thinking.

Although D2 has regularly put on exhibitions of work by artists who use the studios and attend the many classes, this was the first time that they had held an event which only featured the younger artists.

D2 The Creative Centre is a multi-purpose arts centre which has a large teaching studio, an exhibition space and 14 artists studios.

A wide variety of classes run throughout the week offering classes for adults, young artists and children. D2 welcomes and values the individual and encourages the development of ambitions.

Find out more here

Young artists who attend D2 Creative in Larbert recently held their first exhibition.

1. D2 Creative young artists

Young artists who attend D2 Creative in Larbert recently held their first exhibition. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The youngsters work was on display in the exhibition space at the Lochlands Industrial Estate building.

2. D2 Creative young artists

The youngsters work was on display in the exhibition space at the Lochlands Industrial Estate building. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The youngsters' family and friends as well as other users of the centre were impressed by the work on display.

3. D2 Creative young artists

The youngsters' family and friends as well as other users of the centre were impressed by the work on display. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
There was an impressive array of colourful artwork.

4. D2 Creative young artists

There was an impressive array of colourful artwork. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page