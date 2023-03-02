In pictures: World Book Day celebrations at Westquarter Primary
Pupils and staff at Westquarter Primary School delved deep into the world of books – fiction and non fiction – for World Book Day 2023.
Youngsters had the opportunity to dress up as their favourite character from a book – or dress down in comfy clothes perfect for settling down with a good book – for the day on Thursday, March 2.
There were a variety of colourful characters in the classroom inspired by children’s stories – both classics and modern tales. And they were complemented by those opting for the comfy look of pyjamas, onesies, dressing gowns and slippers.
It wasn’t just the children who were enjoying the day of celebrations – parents and carers got in on the act too, joining the youngsters for some time to read together in the afternoon.
Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images on his visit to the school on World Book Day.