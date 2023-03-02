In pictures: World Book Day celebrations at Westquarter Primary

Pupils and staff at Westquarter Primary School delved deep into the world of books – fiction and non fiction – for World Book Day 2023.

Youngsters had the opportunity to dress up as their favourite character from a book – or dress down in comfy clothes perfect for settling down with a good book – for the day on Thursday, March 2.

There were a variety of colourful characters in the classroom inspired by children’s stories – both classics and modern tales. And they were complemented by those opting for the comfy look of pyjamas, onesies, dressing gowns and slippers.

It wasn’t just the children who were enjoying the day of celebrations – parents and carers got in on the act too, joining the youngsters for some time to read together in the afternoon.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images on his visit to the school on World Book Day.

1 . World Book Day in Westquarter Youngsters at Westquarter Primary opted for either their favourite book character or comfort for this year's World Book Day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day in Westquarter An array of colourful and comfortable outfits on display. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day in Westquarter These youngsters chose to come into school as their favourite characters. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . World Book Day in Westquarter It was all about comfort with pyjamas, onesies and slippers for some. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales