In pictures: Winter fayre proves a success for Forth Valley Sensory Centre

The event saw visitors enjoy a range of festive activities with a selection of local stalls and games.

There was a raffle, tombola and craft stalls as well as a range of tasty treats for all to enjoy.

The event was organised by the centre to celebrate its work and links with the community, as well as to raise vital funds and thank volunteers.

The Sensory Singers choir also entertained those attending with some songs of the season during a special performance. The choir stole the show and even got the audience involved in a few of their renditions.

This year’s fayre raised more than £2500 to go towards supporting people with visual and hearing impairments.

FVSC has supported people with sensory loss and their families who live in central Scotland, including Stirling and Clackmannanshire, for more than 15 years. It acts as a community hub, offering support, advice, practical help, and wellbeing activities.

Jacquie Winning, chief executive, said: “Our Winter Fayre was a huge success, and we are delighted that so many people came along to support us and celebrate the festive season with us. It was a wonderful day where lots of fun was had and really brought together the community.

“We would like to extend a big thank you to our lovely FVSC volunteers, everyone who donated to the bake sale, the local businesses who supported our raffle so generously and, of course, to everyone who came out on the day.

“All the money raised will support thousands of people throughout the Forth Valley area, helping them live independent lives doing the things they love.”

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the day.

