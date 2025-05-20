In pictures: Westfield Spring Family Fun Day in the sunshine

Organised at Westfield Community Centre in conjunction with Forth Environment Link, there was lots for all ages to do.

As well as the usual bouncy castle – always a popular attraction with youngsters – there was also free bike checks and free pizza. The latter was popular with all ages.

The community centre in Westfield Street is a hub of activity all week long but last Saturday they made use of the green space outside for the Fun Day – and thankfully the sunshine continued so everyone could enjoy all the different activities, as well as getting an opportunity to meet friends and neighbours.