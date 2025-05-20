In pictures: Westfield Spring Family Fun Day in the sunshine

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 20th May 2025, 16:13 BST
The sun shone on this year’s Westfield Spring Family Fun Day and the community turned out to enjoy all that was on offer.

Organised at Westfield Community Centre in conjunction with Forth Environment Link, there was lots for all ages to do.

As well as the usual bouncy castle – always a popular attraction with youngsters – there was also free bike checks and free pizza. The latter was popular with all ages.

The community centre in Westfield Street is a hub of activity all week long but last Saturday they made use of the green space outside for the Fun Day – and thankfully the sunshine continued so everyone could enjoy all the different activities, as well as getting an opportunity to meet friends and neighbours.

Having fun on the bouncy castle.

1. Westfield Spring Family Fun Day

Having fun on the bouncy castle. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
This pair are enjoying a tasty treat in the sunshine.

2. Westfield Spring Family Fun Day

This pair are enjoying a tasty treat in the sunshine. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Spring Family Fun Day was held with Forth Environment Link (FEL) who brought along a variety of bikes for people to try.

3. Westfield Spring Family Fun Day

The Spring Family Fun Day was held with Forth Environment Link (FEL) who brought along a variety of bikes for people to try. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
This trio were busy keeping everyone fed and watered with lots of treats.

4. Westfield Spring Family Fun Day

This trio were busy keeping everyone fed and watered with lots of treats. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice