In pictures: Westfield Community Centre hosts open day

Local people of all ages turned up to enjoy all that was on offer.

The bouncy castle and crafts were popular with the younger members of the community, while the massage sessions and the chance to speak with psychic Jackie Thomson attracted those a little older.

There were also lots of stalls for people to browse, along with information on everything from mental health to share-a-craft.

Members of the community creative writing group were also encouraging others to get involved.

One popular spot was certainly the Wee Warm Nook where coffee and cake were being served up to all those in need of refrehsments.

On Monday evening there is even more in the Falkirk centre when the pantomime Wizard of Oz! is due to be performed. Tickets cost £5 or £3 for children who also get a goody bag.

1 . Westfield CC open day Everyone having fun on the bouncy castle. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Westfield CC open day Crafts were popular with the youngsters attending Saturday's event. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Westfield CC open day There was also a chance to relax and try out some massage during the open day. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

4 . Westfield CC open day Lots of important choices when making crafts. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales