In pictures: Wave of Light at the Kelpies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day

A wave of light spread out from The Kelpies on Sunday evening as part of a world-wide tribute on Baby Loss Awareness Day.

This was the third event of its kind to be held at the Helix Park in Falkirk with people coming from across the district and further afield to remember little ones who died too soon.

It was organised by Kellie Cunningham of Denny for Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths) on awareness day which takes place every year on October 15.

This year’s event was the third Kellie, 38, has been involved with, organising the first in 2019, following the stillbirth of her son Henry due to group B strep in 2017.

Although the event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, hundreds of families gathered at the Kelpies in 2021 to light candles to be part of the global Wave of Light which takes place on the day. Sadly Kellie had a miscarriage last year and felt unable to be involved in organising a gathering in 2022.

As well as lighting a candle to be part of the world-wide wave of light happening around the globe at the same time, people were able to tie ribbons with names or messages for their little ones, listen to readings and hear the NHS Forth Valley nurses choir.

Kellie has previously organised two community fun runs which raised over £55,000 for SANDS in memory of Henry.

Forth Valley SANDS holds regular monthly support meetings in the spiritual centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the second Wednesday from 7.30-9.30pm and everyone is welcome.

During this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Scottish Government introduced a Baby Loss Memorial Book for anyone who has experienced loss prior to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Designed in partnership with charities and health professionals, it will give parents in the area the opportunity to commemorate their loss with a physical record.

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: ““Losing a baby during pregnancy can be incredibly painful and difficult for any family and up to now there was no formal way to recognise their loss.

“The Memorial Book will hopefully provide the opportunity for families in Linlithgow and East Falkirk who have suffered this loss a source of comfort that their baby will be acknowledged and remembered.

To apply for the free and voluntary service, visit here

