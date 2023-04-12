News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Visitors flock to Muiravonside for Newparks Farm Open Day

Crowds turned out at Newparks Farm in Muiravonside for their Easter Monday open day.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:23 BST

The event also marked the unveiling of the wooden sculpture to park favourite, Hamish, a Clydesdale horse, who died in November 2021 after spending over 16 years at the park.

His sculpture has been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park.

As well as tours round the farm park, there was a scavenger hunt and lots of arts and crafts activities for youngsters to enjoy.

Assistant Countryrside Ranger Caitlyn Macmillan, right, unveiled the sculpture in memory of Hamish the Clydesdale horse, with Countryside Ranger Claire Martin and Team Leader Angus Duncan.

1. Farm Open Day

Some of those who turned up for the unveiling of the statue to the much-loved horse.

2. Farm Open Day

Two sets of twins visiting the park - Alice and Eilidh Boy, six, with seven-year-olds Sania and Savannah Mitchell.

3. Farm Open Day

An impressive artwork of a ram that can be seen at Newparks Farm

4. Farm Open Day

