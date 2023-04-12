In pictures: Visitors flock to Muiravonside for Newparks Farm Open Day

Crowds turned out at Newparks Farm in Muiravonside for their Easter Monday open day.

The event also marked the unveiling of the wooden sculpture to park favourite, Hamish, a Clydesdale horse, who died in November 2021 after spending over 16 years at the park.

His sculpture has been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park.

As well as tours round the farm park, there was a scavenger hunt and lots of arts and crafts activities for youngsters to enjoy.

1 . Farm Open Day Assistant Countryrside Ranger Caitlyn Macmillan, right, unveiled the sculpture in memory of Hamish the Clydesdale horse, with Countryside Ranger Claire Martin and Team Leader Angus Duncan. Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

2 . Farm Open Day Some of those who turned up for the unveiling of the statue to the much-loved horse. Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

3 . Farm Open Day Two sets of twins visiting the park - Alice and Eilidh Boy, six, with seven-year-olds Sania and Savannah Mitchell. Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

4 . Farm Open Day An impressive artwork of a ram that can be seen at Newparks Farm Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

