In pictures: Visitors enjoy a look around local buildings for Doors Open Day 2024

The initiative allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes. It’s an opportunity to celebrate community heritage and visit some interesting and historic buildings.

The district’s Doors Open Days took place on Saturday.

Three new venues were among those taking part this year – Falkirk Islamic Centre, The Barony Theatre in Bo’ness and Larbert Old Church.

At the Islamic Centre in Burnhead Lane visitors enjoyed guided tours of the mosque, exhibitions on Islamic history and culture and refreshments.

It was a chance for the wider community to experience the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Islamic faith.

Members of the congregation at Larbert Old Church were on hand to show visitors there around the church and graveyard.

There has been a church on the grounds since the 12th century with the current building have been built in 1820.

In Bo’ness, visitors were welcome at the Barony Theatre.

The building was previously Borrowstoun primary school before it was converted into a 120 seater venue in the 1960s.

Visitors could enjoy a look around, including a behind the scenes tour – both front of house and backstage – telling the history of the building and its place in the community.

The fourth local venue taking part this year was Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church.

The A-listed Arts and Crafts style building, with several notable Strachan windows, was open on Saturday afternoon for people to have a look around.

