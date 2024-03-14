In pictures: Tributes paid to Stenhouse School of Dance legend Irene Langlands at reunion

Irene Langlands retired in 2020 from Stenhouse School of Dance which she set up 64 years earlier, but the pandemic lockdown meant a celebration couldn’t take place at that time

However, several of her former pupils decided they wanted to organise an event to mark her remarkable achievement of teaching and inspiring so many young dancers through the decades.

The organising committee of Lynne Wallace, Nicola Jenkins, Jill Duffy, Kelly Whittington and current dance school principal Lainie Bental, organised an evening of nostalgia and celebration recently in Grangemouth Town Hall.

They brought together many of those who had been trained by Miss Langlands to compete in the many dance festivals around the country over the years, along with invited guests.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Under Miss Langlands’ guidance, Stenhouse School of Dance has been a testament to her vision, passion, and leadership.

"Despite retiring in 2020, Miss Langlands' dedication to her students remains unwavering. She continues to generously contribute her time, covering classes, and coaching sessions, embodying the true spirit of dedication and service.”

Her first classes were held in the Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir, in 1956 and since then have been held all over the district before finally moving into her own dance studio in Falkirk’s Melville Lane.

Thanks to her training, many of those present went on to become Scottish champions, West End performers, dance educators and choreographers, shaping future dancers not just locally but worldwide.

A former chairwoman of the Royal Academy of Dance Scotland, Miss Langlands was praised for being “firm, talented, creative, and inspirational”, as well as being someone who has left an “indelible mark on countless lives, earning her the title of a true legend in the dance community”.

Current principal Lainie Bentall, expressing gratitude for Miss Langlands’ unwavering dedication and the countless memories she had bestowed upon all those present, said: “The Stenhouse Festival Reunion was not only a celebration of dance but also a tribute to the enduring legacy of Miss Langlands. Her impact on the community will be felt for generations to come, and her influence on the lives of those she has touched is immeasurable.

“Here's to Miss Irene Langlands MBE, a true icon of dance and a source of inspiration for all.”

Irene Langlands festival reunion The star of the show ... Irene Langlands.

Irene Langlands festival reunion Lainie Bentall who took over Stenhouse School of Dance, now Stenhouse Performing Arts, from Irene Langlands.

Irene Langlands festival reunion Everyone wants to speak to the lady in the spotlight.