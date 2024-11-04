In pictures: Town Break Dementia Support trip to Falkirk's Callendar House for people living with dementia

Town Break Dementia Support, which continues its mission to inspire and enable people across Forth Valley to live well with dementia, saw its Falkirk groups enjoy an outing to the local attraction last month.

The special event saw the visitors treated to a fascinating history session about the house, which had everyone captivated, with many learning new stories about its rich past.

There was a chance for everyone to explore the house at their own pace, soaking in the variety of exhibits, from Roman earthworks to the nearby ironworks, before enjoying a high tea in the Drawing Room.

A spokesperson for Town Break said: “The laughter and conversation filled the room and everyone commented on how wonderful the experience was. The atmosphere was so joyful that no one was eager to leave.

"This outing was a true celebration of community, something we at Town Break are deeply committed to.

“A huge thank you goes to our dedicated volunteers and the team at Callendar House for helping to make the day unforgettable.”

The organisation also expressed its thanks to Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s Dementia Innovation Fund whose support fully funds the Falkirk services.

Town Break holds regular groups throughout Falkirk for people affected by dementia and their care partners. To find out more visit www.townbreak.org or call 01786 641 841.

