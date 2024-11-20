California Primary nursery pupils belt out Baby Shark and Let it Go to mark the school's 110th anniversaryCalifornia Primary nursery pupils belt out Baby Shark and Let it Go to mark the school's 110th anniversary
In Pictures: Timeless tunes from pupils as California Primary School mark 110th anniversary

By James Trimble
Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 11:40 GMT
Pupils took to the stage this month to help California Primary School mark its 110th anniversary.

Photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the action as pupils enjoyed themselves belting out hit after hit from the past right up to the present for parents to celebrate the milestone.

Belinda Tomasik, headteacher, said: “We had a concert and invited parents to come along and enjoy a selection of songs picked by each class. It was very well received.”

Songs performed included Let It Go, Baby Shark, 500 Miles, Ghostbusters, Roar, I’m A Believer and the Falkirk FC them (Is This They Way To) Amarillo.

The youngest members of the school also gave a spirited rendition of the timeless Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes which was probably sung by children of their age in some form or other back in the early years of the 110 year-old school.

Primary 3 and-4 pupils perform 500 Miles and Ghostbusters to celebrate the 80s and 90s

Primary 3 and-4 pupils perform 500 Miles and Ghostbusters to celebrate the 80s and 90s

Primary 5 and 6 pupils launch into (Is This The Way To) Amarillo and I'm a Believer to celebrate the 1960s and 1970s eras

Primary 5 and 6 pupils launch into (Is This The Way To) Amarillo and I'm a Believer to celebrate the 1960s and 1970s eras

Primary 1 and 2 pupils perform the kid's classics Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. B.I.N.G.O. and The Farmer Wants a Wife to mark the early years of California Primary School

Primary 1 and 2 pupils perform the kid's classics Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. B.I.N.G.O. and The Farmer Wants a Wife to mark the early years of California Primary School

Primary 7 pupils let loose their rendition of Roar and I Gotta Feeling to mark the start of the 21st Century

Primary 7 pupils let loose their rendition of Roar and I Gotta Feeling to mark the start of the 21st Century

