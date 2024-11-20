In Pictures: Timeless tunes from pupils as California Primary School mark 110th anniversary

Photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the action as pupils enjoyed themselves belting out hit after hit from the past right up to the present for parents to celebrate the milestone.

Belinda Tomasik, headteacher, said: “We had a concert and invited parents to come along and enjoy a selection of songs picked by each class. It was very well received.”

Songs performed included Let It Go, Baby Shark, 500 Miles, Ghostbusters, Roar, I’m A Believer and the Falkirk FC them (Is This They Way To) Amarillo.

The youngest members of the school also gave a spirited rendition of the timeless Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes which was probably sung by children of their age in some form or other back in the early years of the 110 year-old school.

