In Pictures: The Voice winner Craig Eddie wows crowd at Falkirk's Vibration Festival

The 23-year-old took to the stage in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on Saturday for what was his first live show since his victory on the ITV programme.
Afterwards, ex-St Mungo's High School pupil Craig posted: “It was unreal being on that stage again yesterday, thank you so much to everyone in the crowd – you all showed me yet again why I plan to do this for the rest of my life.”
Undefined: readMore
See our gallery of pictures of Craig’s set below.
1. The Voice winner Craig Eddie wows crowd at Falkirk's Vibration Festival
Music fans, including Craig Eddie's family, watch The Voice star in action.
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. The Voice winner Craig Eddie wows crowd at Falkirk's Vibration Festival
The Voice winner Craig Eddie was supported by VH5 at Vibration Festival.
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. The Voice winner Craig Eddie wows crowd at Falkirk's Vibration Festival
Craig Eddie's grandfather was among those who cheered the New Carron man on.
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. The Voice winner Craig Eddie wows crowd at Falkirk's Vibration Festival
Craig Eddie, fresh from winning ITV's The Voice in 2021, performed a series of new tracks at Falkirk's Vibration Festival.
Photo: Michael Gillen