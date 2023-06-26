In pictures: The start of the 2023 Race for Life 3k and 5k in Falkirk

Hundreds of people from across Falkirk district stepped out on Sunday morning to help raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

The charity’s annual Race for Life once again took place in Callendar Park. Partipants could complete a 3k, 5k or 10k route around the park to fundraise for the charity.

This year marks the fundraising initiative’s 30th year of events taking place across the country. So far in 2023, more than £53,000 has been raised from the local events.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was in the park capturing the action on Sunday. Here are some of the images he took at the start of the 3k and 5k events.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 The team from Ceteris Scotland, Alloa. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 A team from Tesco taking part in the fundraising efforts. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 Ballerup Belter, from East Kilbride, at the start line. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 It wasn't just humans taking part on the day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales