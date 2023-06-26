News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Representatives from Slimming World took part in the fundraising event.Representatives from Slimming World took part in the fundraising event.
Representatives from Slimming World took part in the fundraising event.

In pictures: The start of the 2023 Race for Life 3k and 5k in Falkirk

Hundreds of people from across Falkirk district stepped out on Sunday morning to help raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

The charity’s annual Race for Life once again took place in Callendar Park. Partipants could complete a 3k, 5k or 10k route around the park to fundraise for the charity.

This year marks the fundraising initiative’s 30th year of events taking place across the country. So far in 2023, more than £53,000 has been raised from the local events.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was in the park capturing the action on Sunday. Here are some of the images he took at the start of the 3k and 5k events.

Undefined: readMore
The team from Ceteris Scotland, Alloa.

1. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

The team from Ceteris Scotland, Alloa. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A team from Tesco taking part in the fundraising efforts.

2. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

A team from Tesco taking part in the fundraising efforts. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Ballerup Belter, from East Kilbride, at the start line.

3. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Ballerup Belter, from East Kilbride, at the start line. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
It wasn't just humans taking part on the day.

4. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

It wasn't just humans taking part on the day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:FalkirkCancer Research UK