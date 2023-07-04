In pictures: The Princess Royal visits Strathcarron Hospice to meet with patients, staff and supporters

A royal visitor stopped by Strathcarron Hospice on Tuesday morning meeting individual patients in the in-patient unit as well as staff and key supporters.

The Princess Royal is a familiar face at the Fankerton hospice, having visited 37 times since its first birthday in 1982. This year, the feeling was celebratory as it was the first time in recent years that face masks have not been worn due to Covid-19 regulations.

Irene McKie, chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We all look forward to our annual visit from HRH The Princess Royal. It is a special date in Strathcarron Hospice’s diary and there is always a great atmosphere in the hospice in the days running up to her arrival. It is fantastic that she can devote so much of her time to be with us. Each patient will receive a printed photo of their meeting with her. We know these become treasured family mementos of a lovely day.”

During her visit, Princess Anne was given a tour of the hospice’s new extension. The royal visitor met with the design team from Fleming Builders, DMA Partnership, Clancy Consultancy, KKE Architects and JMP Group to view the spacious, new and improved extension. Strathcarron has been caring for patients and their families for over four decades and although the charity has made improvements over the years, the new facilities and space will enable the hospice to continue to deliver better service and care for patients. The plans include an upgrade to the staff changing area, as well as a new consultants’ room, a large meeting room and a kitchen. The new building is expected to be complete by early autumn.

David Rennie and Fiona Hannah from Strathcarron’s retail team, and Hannah Gray, Strathcarron compassionate communities team met with The Princess Royal to present the storyboard of the opening of the charity’s biggest ever retail unit. The premises in Stenhousemuir – which includes a public living room – was opened on Saturday.

There was also an opportunity for Princess Anne to meet individuals and representatives of organisations who have supported the hospice throughout the past year. She met with Kevin and Annemarie Beattie who are great advocates for the hospice. They have raised £54,000 since 2018 in memory of Kevin’s mum who was supported by Strathcarron. Gordon and Sam Russell have raised £30,000 since 2018 through challenges and multiple volunteer collections for the charity, and friends Denise Laird, Gillian Winters and Lynn Jarvie have taken on several overseas challenges, 10k and virtual challenges to fundraise for the hospice.

