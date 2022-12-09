News you can trust since 1845
George and Pamela Miller are once again using their festivie light display to collect cash for the Forth Valley Sensory Centre

In pictures: The Miller's lights bring Christmas spirit to Falkirk and raise funds for good cause

A Falkirk family is once again trying to ignore their skyrocketing electricity bill and plugging in their amazing festive light display – check out these pictures by photographer Michael Gillen – to raise cash for charity.

By James Trimble
7 hours ago

Gordon and Pamela Miller have been putting on a real show in the run up to Christmas for the last eight years and have been collecting cash for good causes along the way.

For the last two years they have been ensuring their house in Kersehill Circle is clearly visible to astronauts on the International Space Station.

Back in 2020 the family raised £650 for Stenhousemuir-based Falkirk Autistic Bairns charity and last year they coined in cash for Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre – a cause they are supporting again in 2022.

1. Miller Lights Display 2022

The Miller Lights Display is once again burning brightly during the dark winter nights

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Miller Lights Display 2022

The elves brave the Miller Lights Display without sunglasses

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Miller Lights Display 2022

Mythical creatures that can been seen from space also feature in the Miller Lights Display 2022

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Miller Lights Display 2022

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kersehill Circle

Photo: Michael Gillen

