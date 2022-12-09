In pictures: The Miller's lights bring Christmas spirit to Falkirk and raise funds for good cause

A Falkirk family is once again trying to ignore their skyrocketing electricity bill and plugging in their amazing festive light display – check out these pictures by photographer Michael Gillen – to raise cash for charity.

Gordon and Pamela Miller have been putting on a real show in the run up to Christmas for the last eight years and have been collecting cash for good causes along the way.

For the last two years they have been ensuring their house in Kersehill Circle is clearly visible to astronauts on the International Space Station.

Back in 2020 the family raised £650 for Stenhousemuir-based Falkirk Autistic Bairns charity and last year they coined in cash for Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre – a cause they are supporting again in 2022.

