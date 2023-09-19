News you can trust since 1845
The sponsored walk on Saturday, which was supported by representatives from local churches and members of the public, was held to raise money for Christian Aid.The sponsored walk on Saturday, which was supported by representatives from local churches and members of the public, was held to raise money for Christian Aid.
In pictures: The Kelpies Canter for Christian Aid

A charity’s sponsored walk returned at the weekend for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST

The Kelpies Canter – a family friendly 5km walk at the Helix Park – took place on Saturday morning to raise money for Christian Aid. The charity works to help end poverty in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Representatives from seven local churches were among those walkers to take to the park’s paths for the cause. Although a total is not yet known, it is anticipated that the event will raise in the region of £2000 for the charity.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these shots from the event.

People came together on Saturday for the Kelpies Canter sponsored walk for Christian Aid. (Pic: Alan Murray)

People came together on Saturday for the Kelpies Canter sponsored walk for Christian Aid. (Pic: Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray

Tracy Upfold (left) and Susan Henderson (right) with Christian Aid Digital Content Officer Colette Cooper.

Tracy Upfold (left) and Susan Henderson (right) with Christian Aid Digital Content Officer Colette Cooper. Photo: Alan Murray

The sponsored walk at the Kelpies and the Helix Park was organised to raise money for the charity, Christian Aid.

The sponsored walk at the Kelpies and the Helix Park was organised to raise money for the charity, Christian Aid. Photo: Alan Murray

Ready to set off...

Ready to set off... Photo: Alan Murray

