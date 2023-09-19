In pictures: The Kelpies Canter for Christian Aid

The Kelpies Canter – a family friendly 5km walk at the Helix Park – took place on Saturday morning to raise money for Christian Aid . The charity works to help end poverty in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Representatives from seven local churches were among those walkers to take to the park’s paths for the cause. Although a total is not yet known, it is anticipated that the event will raise in the region of £2000 for the charity.