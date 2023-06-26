In pictures: The 10k event gets underway at Falkirk's Race for Life 2023

Callendar Park turned pink on Sunday morning as Cancer Research UK hosted its popular Race for Life fundraiser.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise vital cash to help the charity’s work. This year marks the 30th year of Race for Life with hundreds of people from across Falkirk district taking part in the local event at the weekend.

Money raised at the events enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives. More than £53,000 has been raised so far from this year’s local events.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was in the park on Sunday morning and captured these images from the warm up and start of the 10k event.

1 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 Those participating in the 10k route warming up before setting off. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 Those taking part in the charity fundraiser could choose to complete a 10k, 5k or 3k route around Callendar Park. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 Ready to get going. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Falkirk 2023 The fundraiser raises thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK each year through its events across the country. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales