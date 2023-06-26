News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Cancer Research UK's Race for Life took place in Callendar Park on Sunday.Cancer Research UK's Race for Life took place in Callendar Park on Sunday.
Cancer Research UK's Race for Life took place in Callendar Park on Sunday.

In pictures: The 10k event gets underway at Falkirk's Race for Life 2023

Callendar Park turned pink on Sunday morning as Cancer Research UK hosted its popular Race for Life fundraiser.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise vital cash to help the charity’s work. This year marks the 30th year of Race for Life with hundreds of people from across Falkirk district taking part in the local event at the weekend.

Money raised at the events enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives. More than £53,000 has been raised so far from this year’s local events.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was in the park on Sunday morning and captured these images from the warm up and start of the 10k event.

Those participating in the 10k route warming up before setting off.

1. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Those participating in the 10k route warming up before setting off. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Those taking part in the charity fundraiser could choose to complete a 10k, 5k or 3k route around Callendar Park.

2. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Those taking part in the charity fundraiser could choose to complete a 10k, 5k or 3k route around Callendar Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Ready to get going.

3. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Ready to get going. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The fundraiser raises thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK each year through its events across the country.

4. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

The fundraiser raises thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK each year through its events across the country. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Cancer Research UKFalkirkMoney