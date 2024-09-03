In pictures: Take The Right Route Roadshow wheels into Bo'ness Foreshore
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:23 BST
There was lots to do when the Take The Right Roadshow came to Bo’ness at the weekend.
A sunny Saturday afternoon saw them at the Foreshore where there was an opportunity to enjoy lots of activities – including the skilful 3SIXTY bicycle stunt shows.
There were also free Dr Bike checks running all day, as well as free cycle skills coaching sessions.
There was also a fun book trail, face painting and lots more which all ages of the community turned out to enjoy.
1. Take The Right Route Roadshow
Take The Right Route Roadshow wheeled into Bo'ness Foreshore on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray
2. Take The Right Route Roadshow
These members of the crowd who turned out were keenly watching the cyclists. Photo: Alan Murray
3. Take The Right Route Roadshow
The Foreshore provided a great backdrop for Saturday's event. Photo: Alan Murray
4. Take The Right Route Roadshow
Showing off skills is this member of 3SIXTY Bicycle stunt team. Photo: Alan Murray
