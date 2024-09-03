In pictures: Take The Right Route Roadshow wheels into Bo'ness Foreshore

A sunny Saturday afternoon saw them at the Foreshore where there was an opportunity to enjoy lots of activities – including the skilful 3SIXTY bicycle stunt shows.

There were also free Dr Bike checks running all day, as well as free cycle skills coaching sessions.

There was also a fun book trail, face painting and lots more which all ages of the community turned out to enjoy.

