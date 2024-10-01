The Take the Right Route Roadshow came to the Helix Park on Saturday with demonstrations from the 3SIXTY Stunt team. (Pics: Scott Louden)The Take the Right Route Roadshow came to the Helix Park on Saturday with demonstrations from the 3SIXTY Stunt team. (Pics: Scott Louden)
The Take the Right Route Roadshow came to the Helix Park on Saturday with demonstrations from the 3SIXTY Stunt team. (Pics: Scott Louden)

In pictures: Take the Right Route Roadshow hits the Helix

By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:43 BST
The Take the Right Route Roadshow has been touring the district in recent weeks – and on Saturday the team headed to the Helix Park.

There was an opportunity for visitors to enjoy a host of different activities, promoting sustainable travel, throughout the day.

The talented riders of the 3SIXTY stunt team showed off their skills with a series of demonstrations.

There were also free bike check ups from the Dr Bike team.

For the past 16 years, Falkirk Council's Take the Right Route campaign has been promoting sustainable and active travel to help reduce congestion and emissions and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

The fun-filled family event proved popular with those attending and a great time was had by all.

If you missed the fun on Saturday, the roadshow – and the 3SIXTY stunt team – will be in Falkirk town centre this coming Saturday, October 5.

Watching the demonstration by the 3SIXTY stunt team.

1. Helix Park Take the Right Route Roadshow

Watching the demonstration by the 3SIXTY stunt team. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Displaying some of the daring stunts.

2. Helix Park Take the Right Route Roadshow

Displaying some of the daring stunts. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
There was a chance for people to have their bikes repaired.

3. Helix Park Take the Right Route Roadshow

There was a chance for people to have their bikes repaired. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
There were demonstrations throughout the day.

4. Helix Park Take the Right Route Roadshow

There were demonstrations throughout the day. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirk