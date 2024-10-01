In pictures: Take the Right Route Roadshow hits the Helix

There was an opportunity for visitors to enjoy a host of different activities, promoting sustainable travel, throughout the day.
The talented riders of the 3SIXTY stunt team showed off their skills with a series of demonstrations.
There were also free bike check ups from the Dr Bike team.
For the past 16 years, Falkirk Council's Take the Right Route campaign has been promoting sustainable and active travel to help reduce congestion and emissions and improve people’s health and wellbeing.
The fun-filled family event proved popular with those attending and a great time was had by all.
If you missed the fun on Saturday, the roadshow – and the 3SIXTY stunt team – will be in Falkirk town centre this coming Saturday, October 5.
