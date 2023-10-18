In pictures: Take the Right Route event at Grangemouth's Zetland Park

People who took the right route on Saturday to a Grangemouth park found themselves enjoying a fun-fill afternoon of activities.

The latest Take the Right Route Festival was held at Zetland Park with youngsters and their families having a great time.

Highlight of the event was the 3Sixty bicycle stunt team who had all those watching captivated by their moves – although there was definitely a “don’t try this at home” message as they leapt over obstacles and did mid-air twists.

There was also an opportunity to try your skills on bikes, as well as find out more about cycling. And it wouldn’t be a festival without face painting so youngsters were also able to enjoy this activity.

For the past 15 years, Falkirk Council's Take the Right Route campaign has been promoting sustainable and active travel to help reduce congestion and emissions and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

If you missed out on any of the earlier roadshows there still time to catch the next one at Callendar Park on Saturday, October 28 with 3Sixty stunt team at noon and 2pm.

1 . Take The Right Route 3Sixty stunt display team delighted the crowd.

2 . Take The Right Route Who is going to be first?

3 . Take The Right Route There were lots of fun things for people to get involved in.