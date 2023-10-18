News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

In pictures: Take the Right Route event at Grangemouth's Zetland Park

People who took the right route on Saturday to a Grangemouth park found themselves enjoying a fun-fill afternoon of activities.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST

The latest Take the Right Route Festival was held at Zetland Park with youngsters and their families having a great time.

Highlight of the event was the 3Sixty bicycle stunt team who had all those watching captivated by their moves – although there was definitely a “don’t try this at home” message as they leapt over obstacles and did mid-air twists.

There was also an opportunity to try your skills on bikes, as well as find out more about cycling. And it wouldn’t be a festival without face painting so youngsters were also able to enjoy this activity.

For the past 15 years, Falkirk Council's Take the Right Route campaign has been promoting sustainable and active travel to help reduce congestion and emissions and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

If you missed out on any of the earlier roadshows there still time to catch the next one at Callendar Park on Saturday, October 28 with 3Sixty stunt team at noon and 2pm.

3Sixty stunt display team delighted the crowd.

1. Take The Right Route

3Sixty stunt display team delighted the crowd. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Who is going to be first?

2. Take The Right Route

Who is going to be first? Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
There were lots of fun things for people to get involved in.

3. Take The Right Route

There were lots of fun things for people to get involved in. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Eight-year-old Keir from Grangemouth races the computer.

4. Take The Right Route

Eight-year-old Keir from Grangemouth races the computer. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GrangemouthFalkirk Council