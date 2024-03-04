In pictures: Swimmers take to the pool for Falkirk Rotary's 2024 Swimarathon

Organised by The Rotary Club of Falkirk, it took place at Grangemouth Sports Complex on February 25.

Those taking part aged from five to 78 years and were of all abilities.

Teams of swimmers were entered, all hoping to complete as many lengths as possible within a 55 minute slot.

A number of local schools took part and used the event as a valuable fundraising opportunity.

A total of 2482 lengths were completed by all the teams with the Grangemouth Sports Complex group emerging as overall winners managing 212 lengths in the 55 minutes.

They were closely followed by Dollar Academy on 200 lengths and they won the prize for the top school performers.

The event is a valuable fundraiser for the Rotary Club and the funds raised will be disbursed over the coming year to local charities and good causes.

Rotarian David Wheeler said: “It was a wonderful event. Thanks must go to event sponsors, Drummond Laurie Chartered Accountants, as well as to all lane sponsors – Exmos IT, Hannigan Hotels, Vertus Mortgages, Antonine Investment Managers, Johnston Butchers, John Mitchell Haulage & Warehousing, Macdonald Henderson Solicitors and Principal & Prosper.

"Morrisons, Lidl and Tesco were also very generous in their support through providing water and other sustenance to keep energy levels high in all of the swimmers, so many thanks to them too.”

